Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BILL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BILL Holdings.

Looking at options history for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $356,755 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $244,400.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $110.0 for BILL Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BILL Holdings stands at 561.8, with a total volume reaching 6,256.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BILL Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $2.95 $3.08 $85.00 $137.9K 16 851 BILL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.1 $2.95 $3.0 $85.00 $109.8K 16 404 BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.0 $4.0 $85.00 $49.6K 1.8K 1.0K BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.4 $1.15 $1.25 $84.00 $44.5K 2 361 BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $85.00 $37.8K 1.8K 535

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BILL Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of BILL Holdings Trading volume stands at 2,115,545, with BILL's price up by 4.6%, positioned at $89.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. Expert Opinions on BILL Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.2.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BILL Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $77. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on BILL Holdings, maintaining a target price of $62. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for BILL Holdings, targeting a price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

