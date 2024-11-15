Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $734,906, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $564,254.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $120.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.35 $38.0 $38.0 $120.00 $228.0K 376 60 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $75.00 $176.7K 5.8K 511 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.6 $16.35 $16.52 $100.00 $82.6K 2.5K 56 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.55 $2.53 $2.55 $90.00 $76.2K 3.6K 1.0K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.55 $2.5 $2.51 $90.00 $75.2K 3.6K 715

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Baidu Currently trading with a volume of 1,780,410, the BIDU's price is up by 0.47%, now at $84.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

