Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $339,810 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $238,260.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $115.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.9 $14.65 $14.65 $110.00 $73.2K 6.0K 0 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.45 $11.35 $11.35 $105.00 $56.7K 2.5K 0 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $110.00 $56.0K 1.6K 40 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.35 $14.0 $90.00 $56.0K 10.1K 40 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.0 $12.7 $13.0 $110.00 $52.0K 4.9K 40

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,120,305, the BABA's price is up by 1.12%, now at $98.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

