Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AXP

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $137,370 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $5,212,639.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $320.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.3 $23.4 $24.4 $320.00 $2.4M 39.9K 1 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.25 $24.6 $25.1 $320.00 $1.0M 39.9K 1.5K AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $42.5 $40.6 $42.0 $280.00 $163.8K 2.0K 39 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.71 $2.54 $2.6 $310.00 $131.1K 1.4K 506 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.75 $60.0 $60.75 $250.00 $121.5K 503 58

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Express, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

American Express's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 855,715, the AXP's price is up by 1.14%, now at $284.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

