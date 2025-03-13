Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AVGO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 102 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $6,497,278, and 67 were calls, valued at $5,133,193.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $44.3 $43.1 $44.15 $200.00 $4.8M 1.1K 1.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $53.1 $52.35 $52.7 $160.00 $1.0M 269 200 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $34.25 $33.85 $34.08 $170.00 $340.8K 2.3K 200 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $175.00 $160.5K 5.2K 553 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.3 $21.2 $21.3 $195.00 $159.7K 610 123

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom With a trading volume of 14,140,156, the price of AVGO is down by -1.88%, reaching $190.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $258.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $260. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $255.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

