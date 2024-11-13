Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AVGO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 88 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $2,040,912 and 52, calls, for a total amount of $2,742,429.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $74.55 $73.95 $74.6 $100.00 $253.6K 40 120 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.68 $2.43 $2.49 $180.00 $138.6K 2.2K 1.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $57.9 $57.5 $57.9 $118.00 $110.0K 114 19 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $172.00 $105.6K 1.6K 237 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $17.35 $17.15 $17.26 $175.00 $87.9K 1.5K 98

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,602,635, with AVGO's price down by -0.91%, positioned at $174.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Broadcom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

