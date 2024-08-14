Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AVGO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $793,190, and 10 were calls, valued at $647,533.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $185.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Broadcom stands at 1252.83, with a total volume reaching 6,650.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Broadcom, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.0 $140.00 $414.0K 1.5K 1.8K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $140.00 $198.0K 1.5K 2.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $13.7 $13.7 $160.00 $153.4K 1.4K 4 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.8 $22.3 $22.3 $147.00 $133.8K 121 60 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.1 $12.1 $170.00 $96.9K 6.1K 3

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Broadcom Currently trading with a volume of 2,569,112, the AVGO's price is down by -0.31%, now at $155.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $652.5.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $210. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $2000. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $200. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

