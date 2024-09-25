Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AUR

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AUR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Aurora Innovation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,750, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $601,410.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.5 and $10.0 for Aurora Innovation, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Aurora Innovation stands at 557.14, with a total volume reaching 42,184.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Aurora Innovation, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.5 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Aurora Innovation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AUR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.7 $1.55 $1.6 $6.00 $160.0K 288 0 AUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $7.00 $135.7K 2.8K 9.2K AUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $7.00 $84.0K 2.8K 5.4K AUR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.75 $0.7 $0.74 $7.00 $74.0K 2.8K 10.4K AUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.75 $1.4 $1.73 $5.50 $49.3K 201 319

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Inc is engaged in delivering self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. The Company is developing the Aurora Driver, an advanced and scalable suite of self-driving hardware, software and data services designed as a platform to adapt and interoperate amongst vehicle types and applications.

Current Position of Aurora Innovation With a volume of 18,274,127, the price of AUR is up 2.54% at $6.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Aurora Innovation with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.