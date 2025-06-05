Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $654,444, and 9 are calls, amounting to $805,682.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $50.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AST SpaceMobile's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AST SpaceMobile's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.45 $24.15 $24.45 $50.00 $442.5K 524 181 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.35 $0.7 $1.8 $28.00 $200.7K 3.9K 1.2K ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $1.62 $0.87 $1.24 $27.00 $175.3K 5.0K 1.2K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.65 $7.5 $7.55 $50.00 $151.0K 9.7K 223 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.3 $40.00 $86.0K 8.6K 33

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

With a trading volume of 2,083,185, the price of ASTS is down by -2.89%, reaching $27.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.4.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ASTS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Perform Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

