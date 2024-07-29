Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $134,500, and 12 are calls, amounting to $445,753.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 2189.17 with a total volume of 3,721.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.7 $20.00 $66.2K 2.2K 21 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $5.6 $5.65 $15.00 $56.5K 444 100 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.35 $2.15 $2.35 $18.50 $47.0K 25 201 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.2 $2.95 $3.0 $19.00 $43.8K 101 853 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $3.2 $2.55 $3.2 $19.00 $41.6K 101 601

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile Currently trading with a volume of 2,407,300, the ASTS's price is up by 1.33%, now at $19.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

