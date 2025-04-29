Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASML

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,212,387, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,118,520.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $1100.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $98.0 $97.5 $98.0 $660.00 $294.0K 125 32 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $71.2 $67.2 $68.0 $540.00 $170.0K 4 25 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.2 $39.1 $40.2 $610.00 $168.8K 433 88 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $61.0 $58.1 $58.75 $540.00 $146.8K 60 25 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $59.2 $55.5 $56.25 $540.00 $140.6K 3 25

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 710,995, with ASML's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $665.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $902.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $965. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $840.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

