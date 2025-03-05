Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APP

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,407 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $533,110.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $295.0 to $400.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $295.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.2 $4.5 $4.5 $345.00 $89.5K 340 549 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $4.5 $4.1 $4.5 $345.00 $87.3K 340 334 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $28.4 $28.4 $28.4 $330.00 $85.2K 116 64 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $43.0 $41.6 $43.0 $400.00 $81.7K 139 19 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $2.5 $2.25 $2.5 $350.00 $80.0K 1.3K 1.3K

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company that focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. Its software solutions provide tools for developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications. The company has two segments: Advertising and Apps. The majority of its revenue comes from the Advertising segment.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,251,215, the APP's price is down by -3.62%, now at $315.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $554.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $475. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $580. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $630. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $560.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AppLovin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.