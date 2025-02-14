Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APP

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 124 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,598,895, and 100 are calls, for a total amount of $9,366,865.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $780.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 424.04, with a total volume reaching 71,427.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $780.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $107.4 $102.8 $105.1 $400.00 $1.0M 683 766 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $101.7 $96.4 $96.5 $400.00 $965.0K 683 1.0K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $104.0 $96.9 $100.55 $400.00 $502.7K 683 114 APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $27.1 $24.6 $25.64 $520.00 $256.4K 263 528 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $40.1 $39.9 $40.0 $530.00 $252.0K 2.1K 93

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AppLovin With a volume of 5,245,217, the price of APP is up 5.28% at $496.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $470.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $475. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $575. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $440. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $335.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

