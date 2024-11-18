Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APP

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $479,510 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $957,724.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $345.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $345.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $12.3 $12.2 $12.2 $300.00 $122.0K 644 250 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $92.3 $88.0 $90.0 $300.00 $89.9K 71 10 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $280.00 $88.0K 34 856 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $9.0 $8.7 $9.0 $300.00 $66.4K 2.3K 786 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $101.7 $100.8 $100.8 $200.00 $60.4K 442 11

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,137,880, the APP's price is up by 2.17%, now at $297.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Expert Opinions on AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $199.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AppLovin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

