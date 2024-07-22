Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APP

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for AppLovin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,000, and 7 calls, totaling $293,389.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $105.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.8 $7.9 $85.00 $79.0K 1.0K 102 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $15.3 $15.1 $15.3 $72.50 $64.2K 77 0 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.9 $7.7 $7.87 $85.00 $39.4K 1.0K 152 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.5 $0.1 $0.4 $55.00 $30.0K 204 750 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.8 $14.8 $14.8 $82.50 $29.6K 141 25

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,288,191, with APP's price up by 2.1%, positioned at $83.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AppLovin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.