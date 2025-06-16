Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APLD

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Applied Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $195,312, and 11 are calls, amounting to $428,651.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $26.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Digital's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Digital's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $26.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $15.00 $66.6K 382 122 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.04 $1.87 $2.04 $11.00 $61.4K 5.5K 328 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.17 $2.15 $2.15 $11.00 $54.6K 5.5K 850 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.9 $1.86 $1.9 $13.00 $52.0K 1.4K 617 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.55 $4.35 $4.55 $7.00 $45.5K 2.8K 100

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Applied Digital

With a trading volume of 31,898,029, the price of APLD is up by 2.53%, reaching $11.46.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform

