Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APLD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Digital. Our analysis of options history for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,027, and 23 were calls, valued at $2,021,981.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $20.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Digital stands at 4746.5, with a total volume reaching 59,781.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $7.00 $335.1K 8.4K 1.5K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $7.00 $335.0K 8.4K 2.0K APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.77 $2.7 $2.71 $14.00 $135.2K 9.0K 4.4K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.7 $2.66 $2.7 $14.00 $135.0K 9.0K 5.4K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.46 $2.24 $2.25 $11.00 $135.0K 5.8K 3.1K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Applied Digital's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 150,234,717, the APLD's price is down by -1.4%, now at $13.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Digital

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $12. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $12. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Jun 2025 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for APLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.