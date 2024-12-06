Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APLD

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $517,583.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $11.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Digital options trades today is 3268.2 with a total volume of 45,602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $11.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $11.00 $111.7K 1.4K 2.2K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $11.00 $106.9K 1.4K 7.2K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $11.00 $47.5K 6.4K 1.3K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $0.55 $0.5 $0.55 $11.00 $46.0K 1.4K 4.7K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.45 $2.3 $2.3 $11.00 $45.9K 2.2K 261

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Digital With a trading volume of 8,875,512, the price of APLD is up by 8.64%, reaching $10.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

