Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amphenol.

Looking at options history for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $283,071 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $198,660.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for Amphenol during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amphenol options trades today is 1427.2 with a total volume of 5,215.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amphenol's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Amphenol Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $16.9 $15.9 $16.0 $50.00 $156.8K 642 0 APH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.1 $0.8 $1.05 $65.00 $74.0K 2.2K 1.6K APH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $75.00 $44.6K 32 1 APH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.5 $75.00 $42.7K 32 1 APH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.2 $0.15 $0.2 $67.50 $41.8K 3.2K 171

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Where Is Amphenol Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 11,587,735, with APH's price down by -8.78%, positioned at $64.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Amphenol

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Amphenol with a target price of $80. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amphenol, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amphenol with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

