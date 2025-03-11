Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANF

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Abercrombie & Fitch. Our analysis of options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $352,257, and 6 were calls, valued at $515,803.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $160.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.0 $14.5 $14.5 $65.00 $362.5K 1 0 ANF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $84.2 $81.1 $82.48 $160.00 $123.6K 1 15 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.4 $17.2 $17.4 $90.00 $121.8K 378 1 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.7 $75.00 $73.8K 22 1 ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $14.8 $13.9 $14.42 $65.00 $43.0K 1 280

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

In light of the recent options history for Abercrombie & Fitch, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch With a volume of 537,846, the price of ANF is down -0.03% at $78.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $149.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.