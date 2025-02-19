Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANF

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $184,602 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $707,032.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $140.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.8 $16.6 $16.8 $110.00 $151.2K 303 97 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.4 $2.7 $3.2 $106.00 $134.4K 126 424 ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.2 $12.6 $12.85 $140.00 $113.0K 189 88 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.7 $9.0 $9.24 $140.00 $81.5K 126 174 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $8.7 $9.4 $140.00 $80.8K 126 0

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch With a trading volume of 1,046,829, the price of ANF is up by 0.2%, reaching $109.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abercrombie & Fitch options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

