Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANF

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $471,705.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $172.5 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $172.5, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.2 $16.8 $16.8 $165.00 $168.0K 17 3 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $172.50 $129.5K 743 34 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $9.8 $9.0 $9.0 $172.50 $55.8K 316 51 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $172.50 $54.0K 743 384 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $16.8 $16.0 $16.8 $165.00 $53.7K 0 0

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 480,418, the ANF's price is down by -2.32%, now at $166.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abercrombie & Fitch options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

