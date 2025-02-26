Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANET

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 59 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $993,243 and 45, calls, for a total amount of $3,303,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $175.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $15.2 $15.3 $87.50 $306.0K 741 200 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.4 $13.5 $110.00 $270.0K 2.3K 418 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.5 $13.5 $110.00 $270.0K 2.3K 218 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.7 $24.7 $25.1 $100.00 $251.0K 1.1K 122 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $43.3 $43.0 $43.0 $60.00 $172.0K 20 40

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks Trading volume stands at 8,747,630, with ANET's price up by 3.43%, positioned at $96.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $119.4.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Sell rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $121. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $126.

