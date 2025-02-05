Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANET

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $452,220, and 19 were calls, valued at $998,938.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $160.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.9 $20.7 $20.9 $127.50 $179.7K 100 86 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $110.00 $107.1K 2.6K 207 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $38.3 $38.0 $38.0 $80.00 $98.8K 1.6K 55 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.7 $14.6 $14.7 $115.00 $79.3K 2.0K 239 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $14.3 $14.35 $115.00 $71.8K 2.0K 179

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,076,522, the price of ANET is up by 3.02%, reaching $115.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $132.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

