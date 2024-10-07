Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ANET

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,580 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $300,840.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $500.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $74.7 $65.2 $74.7 $500.00 $74.7K 5 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $84.3 $81.8 $82.9 $400.00 $74.6K 136 12 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $36.1 $34.8 $34.8 $390.00 $52.2K 223 11 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.1 $32.9 $34.82 $400.00 $34.8K 557 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $35.5 $34.2 $34.8 $390.00 $34.8K 223 1

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 435,982, the price of ANET is up by 0.74%, reaching $398.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $418.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $425.

