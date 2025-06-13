Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $175,296, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,005,734.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $240.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.52 $220.00 $225.2K 18.6K 653 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $210.00 $192.0K 39.6K 1.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $36.65 $36.45 $36.58 $180.00 $182.9K 2.7K 50 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $29.05 $28.15 $28.48 $240.00 $142.4K 501 120 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.83 $1.79 $1.8 $215.00 $72.1K 33.7K 688

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,686,796, the price of AMZN is down -1.06% at $210.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $244.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $248. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $240.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

