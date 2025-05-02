Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $886,263, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,221,301.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $210.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $190.00 $195.6K 25.2K 6.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $8.65 $8.4 $8.5 $180.00 $169.8K 7.1K 2.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $180.00 $117.0K 6.2K 754 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.62 $2.55 $2.58 $195.00 $110.1K 18.6K 1.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.84 $2.7 $2.7 $190.00 $99.8K 14.4K 7.0K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 32,428,921, the AMZN's price is down by -0.81%, now at $188.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $231.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $240. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $248.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

