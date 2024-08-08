Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $980,279, and 14 were calls, valued at $682,194.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $155.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $22.95 $22.65 $22.65 $150.00 $147.2K 3.1K 109 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $111.7 $109.45 $110.48 $25.00 $110.4K 1.6K 10 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $35.6 $35.7 $150.00 $89.2K 2.9K 50 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.25 $7.15 $7.2 $120.00 $84.9K 8.0K 119 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $32.6 $31.4 $31.4 $145.00 $78.5K 369 25

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices Currently trading with a volume of 36,785,036, the AMD's price is up by 4.88%, now at $134.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $181.8.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $156. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $200. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $200. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $178.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.