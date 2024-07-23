Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $785,921, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,479,642.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $270.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $131.6 $131.1 $131.3 $25.00 $262.6K 1.4K 21 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.9 $6.75 $6.9 $260.00 $260.6K 3.7K 720 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.94 $2.9 $2.94 $145.00 $147.0K 2.9K 633 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.66 $2.63 $2.63 $155.00 $131.5K 8.2K 11.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.6 $5.45 $5.54 $165.00 $110.8K 13.2K 467

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 18,085,547, with AMD's price down by -0.5%, positioned at $155.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $209.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $210. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $220. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $200. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $205. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

