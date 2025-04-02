Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMAT

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 77% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $355,796, and 4 are calls, amounting to $506,989.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $220.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 693.22 with a total volume of 990.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.6 $145.00 $421.4K 304 456 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.25 $8.15 $8.15 $145.00 $221.6K 525 286 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.9 $26.0 $26.05 $170.00 $39.0K 1.5K 16 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $57.15 $55.65 $57.15 $195.00 $34.2K 307 6 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.52 $160.00 $33.1K 678 98

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat

With a volume of 2,208,774, the price of AMAT is up 2.4% at $149.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195.

Latest Ratings for AMAT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

