Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMAT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 88% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $262,794, and 4 were calls, valued at $357,716.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $200.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $43.15 $40.5 $40.5 $145.00 $141.7K 62 0 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.85 $20.55 $20.55 $195.00 $127.4K 158 62 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.15 $4.9 $5.15 $160.00 $103.0K 615 200 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $12.05 $11.95 $11.95 $185.00 $59.7K 561 111 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.2 $12.05 $12.2 $190.00 $58.5K 1.9K 53

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat With a trading volume of 1,445,230, the price of AMAT is down by -0.61%, reaching $182.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $205.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

