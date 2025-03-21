Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALNY

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $184,200, and 5 were calls, valued at $169,689.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $340.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.3 $6.3 $270.00 $63.0K 2 114 ALNY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.2 $5.6 $6.1 $260.00 $61.0K 0 100 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.2 $5.6 $6.0 $260.00 $60.2K 0 200 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.0 $22.3 $25.0 $250.00 $50.0K 213 10 ALNY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.5 $3.3 $4.67 $280.00 $37.8K 516 154

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,074,477, the price of ALNY is up 11.54% at $282.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $328.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

