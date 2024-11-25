Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALNY

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 5% of traders were bullish, while 84% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $931,387, and 5 were calls, valued at $321,410.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $280.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stands at 355.17, with a total volume reaching 1,362.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $38.0 $35.6 $38.0 $220.00 $190.0K 262 50 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.9 $18.5 $19.0 $270.00 $127.3K 601 250 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $28.0 $26.9 $28.0 $280.00 $120.4K 312 250 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $28.3 $25.2 $28.3 $280.00 $107.5K 312 250 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $27.5 $27.4 $27.5 $280.00 $82.5K 312 250

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals With a volume of 460,809, the price of ALNY is up 3.96% at $254.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

