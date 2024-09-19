Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALLY

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Ally Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $83,160, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $774,883.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Ally Financial over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ally Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ally Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Ally Financial 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.1 $8.4 $30.00 $155.4K 292 250 ALLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $7.9 $8.4 $30.00 $121.8K 292 500 ALLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.5 $4.5 $32.00 $94.9K 1.2K 211 ALLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.4 $8.4 $30.00 $83.1K 292 349 ALLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.8 $10.8 $45.00 $83.1K 35 81

About Ally Financial

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

In light of the recent options history for Ally Financial, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Ally Financial Currently trading with a volume of 3,526,724, the ALLY's price is up by 1.38%, now at $34.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ally Financial options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

