Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Alcoa

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alcoa. Our analysis of options history for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,512, and 6 were calls, valued at $237,646.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $40.0 for Alcoa during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alcoa stands at 4925.25, with a total volume reaching 2,959.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alcoa, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alcoa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.04 $0.97 $0.97 $39.00 $57.2K 302 641 AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.44 $2.38 $2.4 $40.00 $48.0K 14.4K 387 AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.37 $1.26 $1.27 $30.00 $42.0K 623 332 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.02 $35.00 $40.4K 1.0K 101 AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $40.00 $33.4K 2.8K 3

About Alcoa

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Alcoa's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,936,473, the AA's price is up by 0.79%, now at $37.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Alcoa

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Alcoa with a target price of $51. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Alcoa with a target price of $40.

