Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALB

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) summing a total amount of $596,305.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 223,395.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $250.0 for Albemarle over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 2205.88 with a total volume of 2,928.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.15 $14.2 $115.00 $144.8K 118 702 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.15 $14.15 $14.2 $115.00 $142.0K 118 1.0K ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $12.75 $14.2 $115.00 $140.5K 118 801 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.4 $7.2 $7.3 $85.00 $64.3K 947 126 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $161.25 $160.45 $160.71 $250.00 $64.2K 8 4

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Albemarle Trading volume stands at 1,193,547, with ALB's price up by 3.79%, positioned at $89.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What The Experts Say On Albemarle

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.