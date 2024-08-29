Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALB

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Albemarle. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,363, and 8 calls, totaling $1,068,103.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $95.0 for Albemarle over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $23.8 $22.8 $23.0 $70.00 $591.1K 1.2K 293 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $95.00 $150.9K 476 212 ALB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $43.65 $42.55 $43.0 $50.00 $107.5K 74 25 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $24.35 $22.95 $23.19 $70.00 $81.2K 1.2K 36 ALB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.8 $40.0 $40.36 $60.00 $40.3K 133 16

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Albemarle With a volume of 1,873,541, the price of ALB is up 4.15% at $91.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Albemarle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Albemarle with a target price of $126. An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $83. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $80. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $132. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

