Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $904,346, and 11 are calls, amounting to $495,790.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $165.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $13.05 $13.1 $80.00 $115.2K 1.2K 111 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.85 $10.98 $70.00 $109.8K 306 815 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.35 $6.0 $6.2 $65.00 $109.7K 731 226 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.45 $7.8 $8.45 $120.00 $84.4K 230 139 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.95 $26.8 $26.8 $90.00 $80.4K 786 36

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Albemarle's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,422,518, the price of ALB is down by -7.07%, reaching $75.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $104.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $95. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Albemarle with a target price of $126. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $132. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

