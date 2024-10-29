Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ALAB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALAB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Astera Labs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $171,519, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $356,432.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $100.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Astera Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Astera Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.7 $11.0 $72.50 $110.0K 56 100 ALAB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $8.9 $6.5 $7.5 $77.50 $71.2K 2 95 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $20.0 $19.3 $20.0 $55.00 $60.0K 4.9K 37 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.95 $75.00 $38.9K 59 81 ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $80.00 $38.8K 2.0K 343

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Astera Labs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,416,242, the ALAB's price is up by 1.96%, now at $74.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Astera Labs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.