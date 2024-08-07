Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AIG

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AIG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for American Intl Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $68,330, and 6 are calls, amounting to $251,186.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $57.5 and $82.5 for American Intl Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Intl Gr options trades today is 1637.5 with a total volume of 3,200.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Intl Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.5 to $82.5 over the last 30 days.

American Intl Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.7 $5.7 $82.50 $69.5K 399 305 AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.7 $5.8 $82.50 $41.7K 399 78 AIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.4 $80.00 $40.9K 169 94 AIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $77.50 $38.9K 2.3K 1.2K AIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $70.00 $36.8K 1.3K 0

About American Intl Gr

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

Present Market Standing of American Intl Gr Currently trading with a volume of 4,763,089, the AIG's price is down by -0.93%, now at $70.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on American Intl Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on American Intl Gr with a target price of $87. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Intl Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $80. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $87. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on American Intl Gr with a target price of $81. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Intl Gr, targeting a price of $93.

