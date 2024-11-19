Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $73,860, and 11 are calls, amounting to $906,490.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $62.00 $204.0K 519 2 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.75 $2.75 $2.75 $70.00 $137.5K 6.5K 2.2K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.86 $2.75 $2.75 $70.00 $137.5K 6.5K 1.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.1 $7.55 $60.00 $101.1K 5.2K 135 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 $75.00 $64.0K 13.1K 212

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,177,604, the price of AFRM is down by -1.55%, reaching $61.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $64. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $69. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $55.

