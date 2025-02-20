Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AER

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AER often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for AerCap Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 41% bullish and 47% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,820, and 16 calls, totaling $736,464.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $115.0 for AerCap Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AerCap Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AerCap Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

AerCap Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.0 $3.2 $3.6 $105.00 $72.0K 2.4K 207 AER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.1 $3.4 $105.00 $68.0K 2.4K 795 AER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.4 $2.4 $2.4 $110.00 $66.0K 4.5K 10 AER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.0 $28.8 $32.0 $85.00 $64.0K 0 30 AER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.1 $105.00 $62.0K 2.4K 1.3K

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings NV is an aircraft leasing company. Its major activities include leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It also provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties. Through its subsidiary, the group also provides engine leasing, certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts. Its geographical segments include China, United States, and Other countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AerCap Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AerCap Holdings Trading volume stands at 826,768, with AER's price down by -0.27%, positioned at $105.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AerCap Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

