Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADSK

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Autodesk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $134,100, and 5 are calls, amounting to $256,655.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $300.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Autodesk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Autodesk's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Autodesk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.3 $24.3 $25.6 $290.00 $64.0K 556 1 ADSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $28.0 $27.4 $27.95 $280.00 $58.6K 1.8K 53 ADSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $28.9 $28.3 $28.6 $280.00 $54.3K 1.8K 27 ADSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $0.75 $0.9 $220.00 $45.0K 1.2K 500 ADSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $89.5 $86.1 $87.0 $220.00 $43.5K 376 5

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Autodesk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 883,823, with ADSK's price up by 3.26%, positioned at $301.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Autodesk

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $340.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $340.

