Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADM

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Archer-Daniels Midland.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $92,800, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $839,557.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $57.5 to $60.0 for Archer-Daniels Midland over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer-Daniels Midland's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer-Daniels Midland's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer-Daniels Midland Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.15 $2.05 $2.15 $57.50 $213.1K 951 2.3K ADM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.55 $2.3 $2.3 $57.50 $183.5K 951 241 ADM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.05 $2.0 $2.05 $57.50 $98.8K 951 2.8K ADM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.6 $9.2 $9.28 $60.00 $92.7K 2 100 ADM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.3 $2.2 $2.3 $57.50 $74.9K 951 1.3K

About Archer-Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

In light of the recent options history for Archer-Daniels Midland, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Archer-Daniels Midland With a volume of 424,602, the price of ADM is down -0.26% at $57.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Archer-Daniels Midland with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

