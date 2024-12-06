Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,350, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,425,677.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $720.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $720.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $44.0 $42.05 $44.0 $500.00 $330.0K 760 75 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $170.0 $167.5 $170.0 $390.00 $170.0K 39 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.3 $13.85 $14.3 $720.00 $132.9K 375 100 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $43.8 $42.95 $43.5 $560.00 $108.7K 176 53 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.9 $74.3 $75.9 $580.00 $68.3K 248 9

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 304,001, the price of ADBE is up by 1.7%, reaching $547.37. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $622.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

