Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADBE

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,217,160 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,050,651.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $650.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $650.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $16.0 $15.45 $15.5 $560.00 $465.0K 361 33 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.95 $7.45 $7.95 $650.00 $139.1K 743 186 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $115.8 $109.2 $112.79 $480.00 $112.7K 47 0 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.65 $17.45 $17.45 $650.00 $92.4K 134 12 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $45.05 $44.25 $44.65 $600.00 $89.3K 138 26

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 894,654, the ADBE's price is up by 0.87%, now at $555.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. Expert Opinions on Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $635.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $635.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

