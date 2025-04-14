Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $136,154 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $183,229.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.4 $7.6 $115.00 $60.8K 3.3K 137 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.57 $125.00 $42.5K 103 66 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.45 $14.15 $14.45 $110.00 $37.5K 2.9K 64 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.7 $6.95 $90.00 $34.7K 955 10 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.45 $9.3 $9.3 $115.00 $32.5K 2.0K 17

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Airbnb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb

Currently trading with a volume of 2,223,577, the ABNB's price is down by -0.23%, now at $114.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Airbnb with a target price of $160. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

