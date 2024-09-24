Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $299,641, and 5 are calls, amounting to $229,365.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $160.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.05 $28.85 $29.9 $160.00 $74.7K 1.5K 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $73.95 $72.55 $73.01 $60.00 $73.0K 0 10 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.0 $100.00 $68.4K 2.8K 490 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $130.00 $53.5K 1.3K 53 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.0 $12.85 $13.0 $125.00 $50.7K 109 39

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Airbnb With a volume of 1,412,660, the price of ABNB is up 1.67% at $131.18. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.