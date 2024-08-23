Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $436,393, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $891,616.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $9.3 $9.3 $160.00 $279.0K 1.0K 300 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.7 $8.55 $8.7 $125.00 $174.0K 1.8K 200 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.55 $8.45 $8.53 $125.00 $170.5K 1.8K 400 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.1 $1.01 $1.02 $119.00 $111.9K 271 1.6K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.8 $10.9 $120.00 $109.0K 2.4K 115

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Airbnb With a trading volume of 2,065,375, the price of ABNB is up by 1.4%, reaching $117.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

