Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $202,345 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $251,600.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $11.9 $11.96 $150.00 $119.5K 630 103 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.75 $12.65 $12.75 $125.00 $54.8K 2.6K 77 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.15 $25.85 $26.15 $100.00 $52.3K 68 20 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.6 $12.7 $125.00 $44.4K 2.6K 125 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.55 $12.7 $125.00 $39.3K 2.6K 156

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,458,896, with ABNB's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $118.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

